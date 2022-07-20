Letter: I'm voting for Laura Bellis for Tulsa City Council

I met Laura Bellis in 2019 after I spoke at a City Council meeting about issues facing my neighborhood. At the time, I was a new, first-ever homeowner in Crosbie Heights, near downtown.

I was excited about my neighborhood, but became dismayed when I learned the city labelled the area as blighted. I decided to speak to the City Council and went to my first-ever meeting to voice my concerns and ask the city to prioritize the revitalization of the neighborhood.

After the meeting, Bellis approached me and offered to help. We scheduled a time the following week and met at Foolish Things Coffee. She was eager to hear what I had to say and carefully looked over the data I showed her. She demonstrated a deep knowledge of the city of Tulsa, and helped me gain a better understanding of it.

Most of all, she demonstrated the amount she cares about the city and her fellow Tulsans. She approached me, a complete stranger who was feeling lost at a City Council meeting, to volunteer her time and knowledge. Her guidance was a huge benefit to me.

When I saw she was running for District 4 City Council, I knew immediately that she had my support. Our city deserves more leaders who operate from a place of service and compassion, and Bellis is that leader. I am excited to cast my vote for her for City Council on Aug. 23, and encourage my fellow District 4 residents to do the same.

