Letter: I'm sticking with Stitt for governor

I need to hear about all of Joy Hofmeister’s business experience. One of her early ads she had some.

And other than throwing a bunch of money at all teachers, in which she touts her proposed $5,000 across-the-board pay increase, which is very politically correct, it does nothing to improve the state’s consistently poor performance under her leadership. Don’t we rank 46th or so?

Accountability apparently can’t possibly happen here. And I actually like the fact that Gov. Kevin Stitt stands up to the tribes. The casinos they built and operate are a scourge of society, and he had the audacity to question the tax proceeds, which should be at least on par with neighboring states. I think she would be a very poor alternative to Stitt.

