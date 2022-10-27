 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: I'm sticking with Stitt for governor

  • 0

Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the Oklahoma gubernatorial debate between Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, from asking if they ever smoked marijuana (one said yes, one said no) to the closing statement that brought one candidate out from behind the podium.

I need to hear about all of Joy Hofmeister’s business experience. One of her early ads she had some.

And other than throwing a bunch of money at all teachers, in which she touts her proposed $5,000 across-the-board pay increase, which is very politically correct, it does nothing to improve the state’s consistently poor performance under her leadership. Don’t we rank 46th or so?

Accountability apparently can’t possibly happen here. And I actually like the fact that Gov. Kevin Stitt stands up to the tribes. The casinos they built and operate are a scourge of society, and he had the audacity to question the tax proceeds, which should be at least on par with neighboring states. I think she would be a very poor alternative to Stitt.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert