Letter: I'm representing women in Congress

In an opinion piece last week, I was targeted for my opposition to House Democrat’s contraception bill ("Grab 'em by the ballot box," Aug. 7). One important point that was not mentioned is that I drafted and introduced my own legislation, the Access to Safe Contraception Act.

Unlike legislation pursued by House Democrats, my legislation uses a clear definition of contraception, excluding only pregnancy-ending medications, such as chemical abortion pills, and contraception that is not FDA-approved. Let me be clear, I support access to contraception, and a vast plurality of Republican voters shares my view.

A major factor in my decision to run for office is that I am a mother of two daughters. I wanted to show them and women everywhere that their voices, liberal or conservative, are important. It is imperative that more women are elected in all levels of government, and I continue to work toward this goal.

In Congress, we should pass legislation with intent, not merely as cheap political points in an election year. As the lone woman in the Oklahoma delegation, I take my job seriously and will always seek to represent the people and values of Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District.

Editor’s note: Bice represents Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District.

