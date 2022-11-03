 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: I'm not voting to retain Dustin Rowe for the state Supreme Court

Dustin Rowe will be on the ballot for retention as a member of the state Supreme Court. I was a district judge in the area where he practiced law from the time he passed the bar exam until I retired 12 years ago.

He made no secret of his political ambitions. U.S. Rep. Tom Cole held, and holds, the job he wanted. So, he used his partisan connections to wrangle a Supreme Court appointment from the current governor.

I found him to be a nice young man, bright and personable, but on his best day an average courtroom lawyer. That’s what the Supreme Court is all about – what happens in the courtroom.

It’s not writing wills, or land title opinions, or business contracts, but reviewing jury selection, the presentation of evidence, interpretation of the law, conduct of the trial, etc. I find nothing in the opinions he writes to convince me that his performance on the Supreme Court is any different from his performance in the District Court – average.

When people’s lives and fortunes are at stake, we don’t want average, we want excellence. I plan to vote against the retention of Dustin Rowe and hope other voters look at his record and follow suit.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

