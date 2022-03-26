Letter: I'm no Putin apologist

In response to a reader's letter on March 18 about the University of Tulsa's forum on the war on Ukraine, my reference to “sharing the blame” was hardly an apology to Putin.

I said I was quoting New York Times columnist Tom Friedman, whose column was titled, “It’s Putin’s War, but America and NATO aren’t innocent bystanders.”

I agreed with Friedman (and with George Kennan, former U.S. ambassador to the USSR Jack Matlock, and many others) that the steady enlargement of NATO, from 16 members to 30 in five stages, showed a lack of concern on the part of various U.S. administrations to Russia’s growing protests (voiced by Russians of all political stripes) about the threat to its security.

I called it a "classic case of a security dilemma: In the end, NATO's existence has become justified by the need to counter the security threats provoked by its enlargement."

As for Putin, I described him as “a cold-blooded killer and an outrageous kleptocrat who has stolen countless Russian assets for himself and his cronies.”

Apologist for Putin? Contrary to the letter's assertion, it's not my credibility that needs resuscitation.

