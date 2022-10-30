Letter: I'm glad my child didn't have to see what the Legislature is doing now

At meetings of the Suicide Moms grief group, members have noticed commonalities: Our deceased children had all displayed creative talents and "giftedness." They also possessed deep levels of profound empathy, as if they felt the world's pain too deeply, literally taking it to heart.

Now, on the fifth anniversary of my son’s death, I find a part of me is grateful that he's not here to witness what is happening now.

In our Legislature, grown men and women are fighting against a child's truth to live authentically as they are; state leaders are denying the ever-growing knowledge around suicidality and gender dysphoria, the mountain of evidence that blocking kids from living as their authentic selves causes more kids to die.

Our legislators are standing against medical best practices while admitting that no children nor their parents were ever consulted, claiming they are protecting children, while in reality they are acting from a cynical national political playbook, with some who know better going along for the sake of political expediency.

It is the opposite of empathy.

And while watching it unfold, I wept. I wept for all the parents who are seeking to understand what's happening inside their child and desperately searching for proper care for them.

My son's empathetic, sensitive soul could never withstand these attacks on children's rights to exist as they are. I know the twisting of truth twisted his stomach – because I feel it, too. So I'm grateful he doesn't have to witness this.

He's lucky.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.