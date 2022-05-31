 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: I'm driving less to combat inflation; maybe other retirees should, too

After seeing all of the bad news affecting our nation and state, I've decided that the only thing in my power to do, that might have a very small impact on the economy and the ecology, is to reduce my discretionary driving.

Not only will this reduce my fuel consumption by about 10 gallons per month, and my gasoline bill by $45, but will increase the overall amount of fuel available to those who must drive to work or other essential tasks. Since I am retired, this reduction in my driving will not significantly affect me.

While this tiny change in the overall gasoline needs of the nation will have little effect, a similar reduction on the part of several thousand other retirees could reduce the inflation that currently plagues us. This will then reduce the cost of driving to my fellow Americans. The reduction of greenhouse gases from this decrease in driving will be an additional benefit.

