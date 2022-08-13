Letter: I'm a Republican who won't vote for obstructionist Sen. James Lankford

I have just read the referenced article in the Tulsa World about Sen. James Lankford voting “nay” on another bill that in my opinion is a good bill (“Lankford sticks by no vote,” Aug. 7).

According to the World, the Honoring Our PACT Act was approved 86-11 on final passage. Lankford’s stated excuse for not voting for this bill is because of the “not good” stuff, including longer waits for care provided by Veterans Affairs and $400 billion in new spending on things not related to the VA.

I believe Lankford has been in office long enough to know that a clean bill rarely gets passed. These are very poor excuses for not voting for a bill that will do much to help our people that served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Voting “nay” on bills seems to be a common practice for Lankford. According to Ballotpedia, of the key votes in the 117th Congress, he voted “yea” only twice: for the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 and the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.

He voted “nay" on the following bills that were passed by a largely bipartisan majority:

• Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act;

• United States Innovation and Competition Act of 2021;

• Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act;

• Protecting Medicare and American Farmers from Sequester Act.

I am a lifelong registered Republican but I cannot and will not vote on an obstructionist.

