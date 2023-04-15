I recommend reading the book “The Teachers: A Year Inside America’s Most Vulnerable, Important Profession” by Alexandra Robbins, who is an investigative reporter. She has written for The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and The Atlantic.

Why is this important? She is an objective third party investigating education. It is well-written, informative and, above all, truthful. If you wonder and worry about the educational system, answers are here. If you care about your child’s education, or that for any child, please read it.