Letter: Ills of tipping could be avoided by paying living wages

I found Ginnie Graham's recent column historically informative, primarily because she revealed that restaurant tipping in our country had racist roots (“Tipping has roots in systemic racism,” Jan. 23).

Although suggested tipping percentages over the years have increased from 10% to 20% to supplement low wages, tips remain inadequate in most cases and certainly in fast food restaurants.

Graham also informs us that tipping is not so prevalent in foreign countries and I found it particularly true a few years ago in South Africa, where I was visiting my daughter, who was attending the University of Cape Town.

One afternoon my daughter and I enjoyed a nice wharf side lunch and an Afrikaner young lady provided excellent service. After our meal I left a tip, but upon seeing it, our server looked at me somewhat scornfully and, as she left, said I had embarrassed her.

Wondering why, I asked my daughter, who explained that appropriate tipping in South Africa varied between 5% and 10%, but never 20%, as my $4 tip for a $20 lunch was way over the top.