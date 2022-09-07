 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Illegal drugs flowing over nonexistent southern border

So, now that the midterm elections are looming, President Joe Biden finally comes off vacation and announces his pledge to "fund the police." He claims that he's going to make it tougher on those that are dealing in fentanyl that are killing thousands of our citizens.

Recent reports that I suspect you'll never see in the mainstream media show that the Mexican cartels are now bringing rainbow colored pills that clearly look like candy through our non-existent southern border.

Thousands of illegal immigrants, from a multitude of countries, are crossing our southern border every day! The U.S. Border Patrol has managed to find and confiscate various drugs, but they cannot catch it all, nor can they enforce laws already on the books regarding the undocumented.

Make no mistake, the cartels are targeting our children and our grandchildren. How many will have to die before our government officials finally come to the conclusion that we must secure the border? Countries have borders. Our southern border, as we knew it, no longer exists.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

