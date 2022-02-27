Letter: Ignoring facts is a path to failure

In the Feb. 20 edition of the Tulsa World, the “Today in History” section noted that in 1905, the Supreme Court “upheld, 7-2, compulsory vaccination laws intended to protect the public’s health.”

In the Opinion section of the same edition, editorial writer Bob Doucette wrote, “Political action groups formed, supporting school board candidates who opposed mask mandates and anything deemed ‘critical race theory.’ (“It’s anything but nonpartisan,” Feb. 20).”

The 1905 ruling is probably the reason why many of today’s opposition to mask mandates are alive. If it’s reasonable to think their ancestors became vaccinated because they wanted to give their children and future generations an opportunity to live a healthy life, then it’s reasonable to think that the message from at least some of today's mask mandate opposition is, “Let us die.”

The opponents of critical race theory want nothing taught that makes them feel bad. They want to rewrite history instead of learning from history. “Focus on the good, not on the bad.”