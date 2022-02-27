Letter: Ignoring facts is a path to failure

In the Feb. 20 edition of the Tulsa World, the “Today in History” section noted that in 1905, the Supreme Court “upheld, 7-2, compulsory vaccination laws intended to protect the public’s health.”
In the Opinion section of the same edition, editorial writer Bob Doucette wrote, “Political action groups formed, supporting school board candidates who opposed mask mandates and anything deemed ‘critical race theory.’ (“It’s anything but nonpartisan,” Feb. 20).”
The 1905 ruling is probably the reason why many of today’s opposition to mask mandates are alive. If it’s reasonable to think their ancestors became vaccinated because they wanted to give their children and future generations an opportunity to live a healthy life, then it’s reasonable to think that the message from at least some of today's mask mandate opposition is, “Let us die.”
The opponents of critical race theory want nothing taught that makes them feel bad. They want to rewrite history instead of learning from history. “Focus on the good, not on the bad.”
It is reasonable to think their message is, “Let us be ignorant.”
Doucette also quoted Steve Bannon: “The path to save the nation is very simple — it’s going to go through the school boards.” If I follow Bannon, that infers I follow President Donald Trump; and that infers I prefer to be ignorant and die. No, thank you.
N.V. Peale said: “Any fact facing us is not as important as our attitude toward it, for that determines our success or failure.” History shows ignoring facts is a proven pathway to failure.
