As the story goes: The person on the roof waits to be saved from flood waters, refusing to accept help from a rowboat, motorboat and helicopter, stating that a higher power will save them. Then, when meeting their higher power after drowning, they were told, “I sent you a rowboat, motorboat and helicopter, and still you refused my help.”

So, how might this apply to the climate conditions we are now repeatedly experiencing?

Consider how the tobacco industry refused to tell their customers that nicotine can be dangerous to their health. My Dad smoked two packs each day and then died of cancer at age 57, never to see his grandkids grow up.

Looks to me like human impact on our climate is being dealt with in the same way.

I never smoked and am now 81. So, instead of nicotine killing only those who smoke, now severe climate events — 1,000 year floods, record-high heat waves, water shortages, hurricanes, tornadoes and other natural disasters — are calling our attention.

It’s like we are on the rooftop, nearly drowning and refusing to help ourselves by listening to those who are offering solutions — changing our ways of using fossil fuels.

Our children and grandchildren will pay the price for our lack of attention and lack of changing our ways.

