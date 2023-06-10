Tulsa World sportswriter Eric Bailey is a fine writer, but his story headlined "Sooners' Enthusiasm Sours Some (June 6)" didn't deserve the space.
News, I suppose, but by giving this aspect its own story instead of making it a paragraph in another, more positive piece, the boors are given too much attention. Some people will go through life looking for ways to get their feelings hurt.
Don't highlight these … no, I'm not going to say "woke snowflakes."
