Regarding the LIV Golf tournament, remember that 13 of 19 hijackers on 9/11 were from Saudi Arabia.

Did Cedar Ridge Country Club really think this through?

I will not buy tickets or acknowledge results of this golf tournament. Come on Oklahoma, you can do better.

Editor's Note: LIV Golf is financed by the Saudi Arabian government as an alternative to the PGA Tour. A tournament at Broken Arrow's Cedar Ridge Country Club will conclude on Sunday.

