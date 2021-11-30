 Skip to main content
Letter: Ignorance on COVID-19 pandemic is flouishing
Letter: Ignorance on COVID-19 pandemic is flouishing

Anti-vaccine advocates have proven once again that like rust, ignorance never sleeps.

It’s always there ready to burst forth in the form of irrational opinions that run contrary to the data-driven, scientific based conclusions that guide and benefit human progress.

Ignorance is always a barnacle on the hull of progress. It hangs on seemingly immune to rational thought or the relentless forces of positive change. Ignorance finds a home in the minds of those who opt for personal convenience over anything that requires concession to the common good.

They justify this under the umbrella of individual freedom. They believe their individual freedom supersedes everything regardless of how harmful the exercise of such freedom might be to others.

Individual freedom becomes their license to disregard the well-being of others. When government intervenes in a crisis by mandating the public take actions to benefit the common good, ignorance finds loyal opponents willing to embrace pseudoscience, far-fetched conspiracies and outright falsehoods supporting their delusion-based belief in individual infallibility.

What they conveniently decide to believe true becomes true in their minds.

Social media is a great friend of ignorance, providing an unbridled venue where it can roam and flourish. And does it ever.

We see the results of human behavior fueled by self-serving ignorance in the avoidable death toll of unvaccinated humans.

Ignorance has rewarded them with a life shortened by adherence to a version of individual freedom void of caring for the welfare of others, and as it turns out, themselves.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

