Letter: Ignorance on COVID-19 pandemic is flouishing

Anti-vaccine advocates have proven once again that like rust, ignorance never sleeps.

It’s always there ready to burst forth in the form of irrational opinions that run contrary to the data-driven, scientific based conclusions that guide and benefit human progress.

Ignorance is always a barnacle on the hull of progress. It hangs on seemingly immune to rational thought or the relentless forces of positive change. Ignorance finds a home in the minds of those who opt for personal convenience over anything that requires concession to the common good.

They justify this under the umbrella of individual freedom. They believe their individual freedom supersedes everything regardless of how harmful the exercise of such freedom might be to others.

Individual freedom becomes their license to disregard the well-being of others. When government intervenes in a crisis by mandating the public take actions to benefit the common good, ignorance finds loyal opponents willing to embrace pseudoscience, far-fetched conspiracies and outright falsehoods supporting their delusion-based belief in individual infallibility.

What they conveniently decide to believe true becomes true in their minds.