Letter: Ignorance, arrogance arising on many sides of abortion, identity debates

Why are our self-proclaimed “champions of freedom” lawmakers, both at the state and federal level, so determined to limit freedoms for their fellow Americans? Ignorance is lacking knowledge about a particular subject; arrogance is having an exaggerated sense of one’s importance and abilities.

Unfortunately, introducing and passing laws concerning LBGTQ rights, as well as right-to-choose versus pro-life, often exemplifies both ignorance and arrogance.

Humans are given the most complex brain in all creation, and are expected to use it by recognizing the importance of keeping an open mind to both scientific and theological truths while not becoming biased by beliefs not supported by either. This is particularly important when deciding on laws limiting the rights of others.

Deciding by popular vote when a human life begins or another’s sexual or gender identity, without considering the medical science of pregnancy, would be akin to building bridges without consulting structural engineers.

Not fully understanding what constitutes conception, a pro-embryo, a blastocyst, natural flushing, a blighted ovum, a molar pregnancy, or when inception of the soul occurs for identical twins or triplets is wrong for both sides of the abortion argument.

Likewise, ignoring the science surrounding the effect of maternal hormones and genetics on the developing fetal brain is an injustice to all our gay family members and friends.

Since a proposed law normally requires a financial impact analysis, shouldn’t laws involving human rights, for both the born and unborn, require input from medical, scientific and theological experts?

