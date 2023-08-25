The situation with Tulsa Public Schools and the state superintendent is a direct example of the old saying, elections have consequences.
A majority of voters in Tulsa County voted for Ryan Walters. I wonder how many of those folks now wish they would have voted for his opponent?
Editor's Note: In the Tulsa County 2022 general election, Walters received 51% (98,883 ballots) of the vote over opponent Jena Nelson at 49% (93,743).
