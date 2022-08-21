Letter: If you're fighting depression, you're not alone. Reach out.

For many of us, we’ve spent the last few years focused on surviving. We’ve made countless adjustments to our work lives and home lives. We’ve done what we needed to get by. It has all taken a toll.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, in 2020 an Oklahoman lost their life to suicide once every 11 hours. Think how many more attempts there were, how much more undiagnosed depression, how much more silent suffering people bear.

Maybe it feels normal to have no energy, to drag yourself out of bed, to feel hopeless and helpless. Maybe you put on a brave face because you’re afraid to admit that life doesn’t feel worth living any more. Maybe you think that no one would understand.

Now is the time to ask for help. It is not weakness or failure or sin to talk to your doctor, to find a therapist. It takes more strength, more faith to hold out hope that life can be better.

There may be a medicine that can help give you some breathing room to get through the day. There are many amazing therapists – including therapists of faith – who will walk with you and give you tools to thrive in life.

There is an incredible community of folks who suffer from depression, but are doing the work to restore their lives. You are not alone. Your life matters. Please reach out, whether online or in person.

