Letter: If you're buying lots of guns, you're part of the problem

After Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, and all the recent mass shootings, I say to anyone who owns any type of gun, not designed for hunting – this includes handguns, assault rifles, and anything in between – you are the problem.

You are not the solution, though you might think otherwise. You are the problem because you have the misguided notion that guns protect. Statistics show that the opposite is true.

We live in a capitalist society, where demand creates supply. If you demand guns, and there's a profit in it, then corporate America will find a way to supply it.

The Second Amendment was never about bearing arms for personal use. It was, and still is, about taking up arms for the protection of the state if necessary. It has been misinterpreted for the past 50 years by powerful lobby groups, and the results are deplorable for innocent victims, and getting worse.

Don't blame Congress or state governors for not enacting gun control. They act on the wishes of their constituents. Their goal is to stay in power, and if society wants guns without consequences, then naturally they will never do what will cost them votes, like enacting common sense gun control.

So when you buy a gun and add to your gun collection, you are enabling the power of market forces to provide guns for anyone. You are powerless to control who acquires them. Buyer beware what you have wrought! You are the problem.

