Letter: If you won't vaccinate, you need to own the consequences of your choices

I’ll make this short and simple.

You don't want to mask or vaccinate? You're selfish and uncaring about your fellow man.

Against your religion? You're lying to yourself and others because scripture tells us to care for one another.

You don't want to mask or vaccinate your children? Fine, then don't. You need to homeschool them. Not a problem, unless you don't want to homeschool because you want a free babysitter.

Hiding behind all these excuses are not changing COVID-19’s hold on our world.

