Letter: If you don't line up with 'their America,' you're a target

We know the midterm elections are upon us because countless political television ads are declaring war on liberals, Democrats, never-Trumpers, immigrants, Nancy Pelosi, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden, or anyone not totally aligned with so-called conservatism.

Most messages are pugnacious proclamations featuring white, self-proclaimed Christian men assuring us they’re armed and ready to take back America – their America, that is.

In their America, everyone – including the mentally disturbed and potential domestic terrorists – can open-carry the gun of their choice without government regulations, while a woman’s uterus is subject to government control.

It’s where neighbors can initiate criminal indictments against anyone they suspect of terminating a pregnancy, where a right to privacy not specifically stated in the Constitution is not a right at all and can be withdrawn by unelected, right-wing ideologues parading as impartial judges.

Their America hates anyone not in lockstep with their so-called conservative values. But what are those values? Certainly not the truth. They’ve abandoned the truth along with shame and integrity when they created and perpetrated the “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen.

In their conservative America, following long-held rules of engagement and even the rule of law are optional according to what best serves their political agenda.

Republican candidates are once again claiming the mantle of conservatism while hoping all they have done in its name will be forgotten, forgiven or ignored. If voters are once again duped by this tiresome strategy, American democracy as we know it will continue to slide away.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.