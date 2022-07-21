Letter: If you don't like LGBTQ people, just leave us be

I'm talking to every legislator who wants to restrict our rights, our freedom to live our lives, to define our own identities, and to love who we love. Just leave us alone.

In return, I promise you this: we'll leave you alone. We have no desire to interfere with your right to hate us, but we do object when you try to turn that hate into legislation. If you leave us alone, then we'll leave you alone. Live and let live. That seems like a pretty good definition of "freedom" to me.