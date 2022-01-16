Letter: If we're going to choose a 'state Bible,' us the Thomas Jefferson version

The Tulsa World’s Political Notebook (Jan. 9) noted that House Bill 1161 would make the 1611 King James Version the official Bible of the Oklahoma public schools because it’s “the translation most used by the nation’s founders.”

It’s greatly disturbing that state Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard, wants to force Oklahoma public schools to adopt an official state Bible, while at the same time arrogantly attempting to make such the King James Bible, because so doing both are blatantly unconstitutional.

It’s readily apparent that Burns is as totally lacking in his awareness of the constitutional concept of the separation of church and state mandate as he is of the type of authoritarian-dictatorship that King James spent most of his life trying to force on to everyone else; King James was aggressively a public enemy of democracy.