Letter: If we don't help Ukraine now, they'll suffer same fate as Finland in 1940

Those who are ignorant of history are doomed to repeat it.

In November 1939, Russia invaded Finland. For two months, the Finns bravely resisted the Russians and outfought them all along the battlefront, inflicting enormous casualties.

Britain and France promised aid, but didn't quite get around to sending anything decisive. By March 1940, the Russians had regrouped, fired the failed generals, replaced their appalling losses and overwhelmed the Finns with men and artillery.

In war, the amateurs talk tactics but the professionals talk logistics. Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion has been inspiring. But unless the U.S. and EU stop talking and urgently place more effective lethal aid in the hands of the Ukrainians, there is a great danger that the 1940 Russian defeat of the Finns will be repeated in Ukraine.

