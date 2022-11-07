 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: If Trump and Graham can ignore a subpoena, so can I

Good news! From now on, nobody in America has to submit to any subpoena. If disgraced ex-president Donald Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham, and a host of other congressmen don't have to show up for a subpoena, then neither do you.

That is, unless you think they are better than you. Personally, I don't believe that anyone in this country is better than me.

If I am ever handed a subpoena, I will tear it up in front of the person handing it to me. Everyone should do the same.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

