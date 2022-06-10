 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: If they're really pro-life, our elected officials would enact gun reform laws

If we were to ask Oklahoma’s conservative elected officials and our entire congressional delegation if they are pro-life, they would say 100%. No exceptions.

Oh, there is one exception. It is death of our children in schools, people in houses of worship, shopping centers and other public places by weapons designed for war, not designed for a civilized society.

Common sense gun legislation, restricting the sale of these weapons, background checks, as well as the other recommendations would greatly reduce these needless deaths through mass shootings.

Sensible gun regulation does not restrict responsible gun ownership and maintains the intent of the Second Amendment. These lawmakers should look at their moral compass to decide if the support from the NRA is more important than the lives of their constituents.

