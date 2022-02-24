Letter: If the state can't show you love, then leave it. I did.

My distress at the recent news of the student who died by suicide at Broken Arrow and the response by the administration there compelled me to write this note. As someone who left the Tulsa area immediately after high school, and quickly escaped from Oklahoma altogether after college, I'd like to fashion myself as the "voice of the brain drain." However, I am only one voice, but hopefully one that resonates with hearts there.

First, I would like to commend the students who protested: You spoke up for your lost friend, and that is virtuous. Remember, shallow people dislike what they don't understand.

If Broken Arrow can't figure out how to accommodate you, leave it. Never forget that you can always leave after high school. I did.

Next, I would like the administrators to think about the nature of leadership and their power to shape the environment both inside and outside of school. I hope these leaders can see that the true value of authority is not the maintenance of authority but elevating the voices of the marginalized.