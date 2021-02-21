Letter: If Senate can't convict, who can?

Sen. Jim Inhofe said he could not vote to convict President Donald Trump because it is “beyond the capacity of the Senate to act.”

Who then can act?

Inhofe, Sen. James Lankford and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and what used to be the Republican Party have allowed ambition and desire for power to overtake principles and integrity.

Inhofe abdicated the balance of power as stated in our Constitution.

The executive and the legislative branches are no longer equal! This is how they all will be remembered.

