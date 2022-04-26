Letter: If schools are sued over trans kids policies, they will lose

A group of narrow-minded parents are going to get their own school sued. And the school will lose that suit because every school that has succeeded in banning trans children from restrooms has lost because such bans clearly violate Title 9 and the Equal Protection clause of the constitution.

This is not a hypothetical situation. It’s what will happen. Consider Whitaker v. Kenosha (2016). When a school district banned trans students from the restroom, going as far as to make them wear identifying wristbands, the school was sued. The school lost the suit. The ruling was appealed, and the school lost the appeal.

It doesn’t matter what Gov. Kevin Stitt says. This isn’t about being “woke” or whatever pseudoscience or pseudo-psychology this group of parents is using in its rhetoric. It’s a matter of law. Title 9 and the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution are so clear on this that the appeal in the above case was unanimous.

If Stillwater schools are sued, and they likely will be, they will lose because banning children from the bathroom is against the law.

Further, if they lose the suit, they will have to make funding cuts to pay their victims.

The school system already knows this. Trans children have been able to use the restroom for years without incident. They know that banning children from the restroom is not only wrong, it’s a violation of law and financially foolish.

The best thing they can do, is drop it.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.