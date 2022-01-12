 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: If offered, would Trump turn down being named king?
0 Comments

Letter: If offered, would Trump turn down being named king?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

There is a famous story that before the Constitution was written, the idea was floated to make George Washington king of America.

A letter does exist from Washington to Lewis Nicola where he states, “if you have any regard for your country, concern for yourself or posterity – or respect for me, to banish these thoughts from your mind.”

What do you think Donald Trump’s response would be to him being king of America?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

This week's topics: Frustration with local COVID testing, the insurrection one year later, gun violence and celebrating the lives of two Hollywood icons
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Don't believe the big lie
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Don't believe the big lie

"Former President Donald Trump and many in the Republican Party demand that you deny truth and believe that the insurrection was peaceful and honorable, despite the fact that it injured 150 Capitol Police, led to the deaths of five people and attempted to violate the Constitution by trying to stop the legitimate transfer of power," writes Tulsa resident Christine Jacobs Buzzard.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert