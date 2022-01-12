Letter: If offered, would Trump turn down being named king?

There is a famous story that before the Constitution was written, the idea was floated to make George Washington king of America.
A letter does exist from Washington to Lewis Nicola where he states, “if you have any regard for your country, concern for yourself or posterity – or respect for me, to banish these thoughts from your mind.”
What do you think Donald Trump’s response would be to him being king of America?
