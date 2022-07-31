Letter: If GOP won't fight climate change, vote them out

Earth is burning up, and other wealthy nations are all taking actions to stimulate development of solar and wind power, reducing reliance on coal, oil and gas, and supporting insulation of homes and businesses.

The original Build Back Better bill proposed some $900 million for ways to reduce emissions of climate change gases. It failed, so it was cut in half and introduced again. Defeated again by conservatives, it was cut further, in hopes that Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia would vote for it. He would not, nor did any of the 50 Republican senators.