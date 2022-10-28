Letter: If elected to the Tulsa City Council, Grant Miller will listen to District 5 voters

Tulsans are very fortunate if they have a city councilor who works to provide good communications with them and their neighborhoods – not just at election time, but all during the term.

District 5 has had some excellent communicators in the past who kept us informed, who listened and provided access, trouble-shooting, advocacy and opportunities to learn what benefits our district via Councilors Cass Fahler, Karen Gilbert, Bill Martinson and Sam Roop.

The last two years, District 5 neighborhoods and many constituents have seldom been heard. We don’t need a big brother to make decisions for us with little input. We do need meetings and communications where we hear what is going on and are asked our opinions to be taken to City Hall.

We have no newsletter, no calls to neighborhood leaders, no monthly or quarterly meetings, few attended neighborhood meetings, no district forums, no information. The city once assisted neighborhoods. We need that now more than ever, and not just at the run-up to election time every two years.

Grant Miller promises to listen, and to work with neighborhoods like past councilors did. Safety and security are priorities to us. I guess the Tulsa World did not know that.

I am voting for a U.S. military veteran who will serve us, his constituents, for the entire term, not just at election time when our votes are needed. Neighbors, vote Grant Miller!

