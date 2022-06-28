Letter: If abortion rights are at risk, so are the rest of them

The Constitution says plainly that not all rights endowed to us by our creator are enumerated within it.

We have acknowledged many such rights not enumerated, including the right to travel from state to state, the right to procreate, the right to privacy and even the right to vote. These rights are viewed as self-evident, just as all of our rights are.

Abortion was recognized and re-recognized as a self-evident right several times by our Supreme Court. Now that it has reversed those rulings, our country has experienced for the first time the removal of a self-evident right. And if the right to abortion is indeed violable, then all of our rights are.

Our definition of rights is forever changed. We are now a less free country than at any other point in our history.

