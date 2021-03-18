Letter: Ideological decision making in government leads to poor outcomes

The recent letter by W.K. Warren, Jr., illustrates a continuing problem with Oklahoma politics ("Gov. Kevin Stitt's Medicaid decisions mean Oklahoma medicine provides fewer services to patients and gets less funding to providers," March 9).

Ideologically driven policy decisions are too often made at the expense of the common good. The most current example is Gov. Kevin Stitt’s insistence on outsourcing the state’s Medicaid expansion management to out of state, for-profit companies.

As has been noted by the Tulsa World and Oklahoma Policy Institute, sending $2 billion in health care funds out of state makes no sense. It will rob Oklahomans through higher medical costs and likely limit services.

This ideological insistence that interjecting the profited motive into all aspects of government services as the ultimate answer to every public service problem is turning Oklahoma into a third world state.

We’ve seen it play out in public education, incarceration and now health care.