Letter: Ideological decision making in government leads to poor outcomes

The recent letter by W.K. Warren, Jr., illustrates a continuing problem with Oklahoma politics ("Gov. Kevin Stitt's Medicaid decisions mean Oklahoma medicine provides fewer services to patients and gets less funding to providers," March 9).
Ideologically driven policy decisions are too often made at the expense of the common good. The most current example is Gov. Kevin Stitt’s insistence on outsourcing the state’s Medicaid expansion management to out of state, for-profit companies.
As has been noted by the Tulsa World and Oklahoma Policy Institute, sending $2 billion in health care funds out of state makes no sense. It will rob Oklahomans through higher medical costs and likely limit services.
This ideological insistence that interjecting the profited motive into all aspects of government services as the ultimate answer to every public service problem is turning Oklahoma into a third world state.
We’ve seen it play out in public education, incarceration and now health care.
First legislators diminish funding to government services through politically motivated tax cuts, creating a funding crisis that they believe must be solved by outsourcing government services to the private sector.
Oklahoma voters continue to buy into the idea that government should be run like a business. This is simply wrong.
Free-enterprise capitalism awards greed through profit. It is a marvelous creator of wealth.
But government is not about creating wealth. It should be about serving the common good and furthering the general welfare of the governed.
Inviting for-profit enterprises to tap into the public coffers benefits only the enterprise.
It’s a policy that has repeatedly proven to be foolish, and it will certainly be no different with health care.
