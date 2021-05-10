Letter: Ida's Law should become role model for rest of nation

Passing Ida's Law is a step toward finding and establishing justice for missing and murdered Indigenous people.

This is a big issue as Indigenous people all over the U.S. are going missing or are murdered at an astronomical rate compared to other races.

These women are someone's daughter, mother, sister, cousin or friend. I would encourage the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, tribal offices, law enforcement and other entities and people involved to work diligently in solving older cases, react quickly to new cases and increase awareness of this ongoing issue.

As found in Ida's Law, I would encourage collaboration between the agencies to rectify this sad situation. It's all of our jobs to care for other humans.

Indigenous women of all ages are targeted, but hopefully with this new law we will see a lasting effect where women aren't being victimized due to their gender or race.

I am proud that Gov. Kevin Stitt signed this bill, and I'm invested in seeing how this will affect Oklahoman women and girls.

Hopefully Oklahoma can lead in this movement for missing and murdered Indigenous people and be a role model for other states who struggle with this same issue.