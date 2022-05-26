 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: I wonder if the 'highlights' of the Stitt administration will make it on his campaign ads?

Have any of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s "highlights" appeared in his world class TV commercials?

Suing Indian tribes with taxpayer dollars? Suing the federal government over life-saving mask mandates? Refusing to order his attorney general to prosecute the two Epic Charter Schools officials after State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd connected the dots documenting the facts of the alleged misdeeds at the school?

How about appointing an attorney general who does not have the capability of trying a case? What kind of attorney general was Stitt searching for? Maybe one who specialized in collecting campaign contributions?

