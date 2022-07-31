Letter: I went through 'Reaganomics' in the 1980s. No thanks to doing that again.

Regarding your story on attempt to resurrect Reaganomics, I lived thru the original Reaganomics in the 1980s (“'Supply side’ taxes touted,” July 26).

While it was a great idea for the 1%, the "trickle down" for the 99% did not work for me or anyone I knew because the 1%, at least in my lifetime, apparently believe that he who dies with the most stuff, wins.

The 99%, on the other hand, should just work harder for low pay. That is why I hope that Reaganomics never returns. Why would anyone in the Legislature even talk about this when Oklahoma K-12 common education remains mired in the 10 worst states for schools?

Since the 2018 teacher walkout that forced the Legislature to raise taxes, they have done nothing to improve education, which should be the state’s No. 1 priority.

Instead, both in 2021 and 2022 the Legislature’s top priority has, in my opinion, been all about cutting taxes for the 1% and cutting services and education for everyone else.

