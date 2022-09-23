Letter: I used to spank my kids, but I realize now that it was wrong

What a wonderful op-ed on spanking by John Crisp (“It’s time to stop hitting our kids,” Sept. 14).

I spanked my kids. I did it because that's just how we were raised. After taking early childhood education courses, I would not spank a child again. I did it out of anger and control. I felt good calling it “teaching them respect.” How foolish I was.

I have apologized to them all, and advised that I wish I had known and done better. I will not be spanking grandkids, ever! Sadly, I still have grands that are spanked by their parents and they say that spanking is a good thing. Spanking months-old children is not OK.

Physical abuse is never OK. I should have given myself a time-out. I could make all kinds of excuses, but I refuse to. I take full responsibility and am so sorry that I hurt my kids.

There is a better way. Let's find it and use it.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.