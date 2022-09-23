 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: I used to spank my kids, but I realize now that it was wrong

  • 0

In this week's episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about Ginnie's meeting with TU student leaders, the stigma that continues with mental health, the troubling political landscape in Oklahoma as campaign season heats up, the death of Queen Elizabeth and an important message from Bob about the value of disconnecting.

What a wonderful op-ed on spanking by John Crisp (“It’s time to stop hitting our kids,” Sept. 14).

I spanked my kids. I did it because that's just how we were raised. After taking early childhood education courses, I would not spank a child again. I did it out of anger and control. I felt good calling it “teaching them respect.” How foolish I was.

I have apologized to them all, and advised that I wish I had known and done better. I will not be spanking grandkids, ever! Sadly, I still have grands that are spanked by their parents and they say that spanking is a good thing. Spanking months-old children is not OK.

Physical abuse is never OK. I should have given myself a time-out. I could make all kinds of excuses, but I refuse to. I take full responsibility and am so sorry that I hurt my kids.

People are also reading…

There is a better way. Let's find it and use it.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Every student, in public or private school, should meet a standard

Letter: Every student, in public or private school, should meet a standard

"Oklahoma should require all of its school-aged children be educated to the point that they can pass a standardized test — which includes evolutionary science, global overheating, how a democracy is supposed to function, and what fascism did to Italy and Germany some 80 years ago," says Broken Arrow resident William Dusenberry.

Letter: Mitch McConnell driving country down the wrong path

Letter: Mitch McConnell driving country down the wrong path

"McConnell and what once was the Republican Party do not possess the courage or honesty to even acknowledge their responsibility for the current ongoing assault on our system of government and ultimately our way of life," says Tulsa resident Tom Payne.

Letter: Why hasn't Trump been charged already?

Letter: Why hasn't Trump been charged already?

"Forget all the rhetoric, politics, accusations, and other noise that just distracts us from the simple fact that he stole government property and for months refused to give it back and even lied about some of what he took," says Tulsa resident Charles Nutter.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert