Letter: I refuse to watch these campaign ads

Author Barry Friedman and Ginnie Graham recommend everyone watch the Oklahoma state superintendent debate. Was Jena Nelson not aggressive enough? Did Ryan Walters repeat the same phrases too many times?

I’m thankful for my remote.

During this troubling time with the miss information and mudslinging going on in Oklahoma politics, I am most thankful for my television remote control.

Since the ugly campaign season has started, I have not seen one complete political ad yet. This goes for the candidates I am in favor of and those I am not. The political ads are most disgusting and I refuse to watch them.

I have reviewed each candidate’s platform from their website to determine who I am most likely to vote for. It doesn’t take slick expensive ads to make my mind up.

Sorry, media, I am sure this is like Christmas for your income but I for one will not be watching any of those ads. I may need to change the batteries in my remote since I have been changing channels frequently.

Letter: Where do Ryan Walters' allegiances lie?

"Ryan Walters seems to think that I would need to attend some type of patriotic education training offered by an out-of-state college before I would be able to continue to teach here," says Inola resident Timothy Allen.

Letter: Where has James Lankford been?

"We need a senator who is qualified, who will show up and who will collaboratively address our mounting challenges," says U.S. Senate candidates and Oklahoma City resident Madison Horn.

Letter: Madison Horn deserves election to the Senate

"Lankford seems to have moved into a dangerously dark and misguided area and we must look at who he currently is and what he does and not just hope that he will somehow get back to the respectable man he once was," says Tulsa resident Sharon McGovern.

