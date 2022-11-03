Letter: I refuse to watch these campaign ads

I’m thankful for my remote.

During this troubling time with the miss information and mudslinging going on in Oklahoma politics, I am most thankful for my television remote control.

Since the ugly campaign season has started, I have not seen one complete political ad yet. This goes for the candidates I am in favor of and those I am not. The political ads are most disgusting and I refuse to watch them.

I have reviewed each candidate’s platform from their website to determine who I am most likely to vote for. It doesn’t take slick expensive ads to make my mind up.

Sorry, media, I am sure this is like Christmas for your income but I for one will not be watching any of those ads. I may need to change the batteries in my remote since I have been changing channels frequently.

