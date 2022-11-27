 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Tulsa World is partnering with Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Letter: I read your endorsements, then voted the opposite

  • 0

In this week's episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the homeless problem in Tulsa. They were both encouraged by recent remarks by Mayor G.T. Bynum on this issue, but Ginnie points out, too, that the public has a responsibility as well. Also discussed were great movies (Plains, Trains and Automobiles) and TV episodes (WKRP in Cincinnati, Friends) that contain a Thanksgiving theme.

I understand that the Tulsa World is left-leaning in a conservative city and state. My opinion on your endorsement roundup asking voters to vote with informed choices might have been presented in a different way.

Sometimes the media seems to think the general population cannot make educated decisions and your informed news reporters and editors are given the task of separating the misinformation from the truth.

I took your list of endorsements to vote with me. I had decided who I would vote for most of the time and when I was unsure, I voted the opposite of your endorsement.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Fixes needed in how Social Security income is taxed

Letter: Fixes needed in how Social Security income is taxed

"A bill has been introduced in the House under H.R. 8717, which would eliminate the federal income tax for a high percentage of seniors who had those higher incomes during their work life, to which I fully support," says Claremore resident Larry Jensen.

Letter: Trump not fit to serve as president

Letter: Trump not fit to serve as president

"If you listened to the committee hearings with an open mind and are honest with yourself, you can only say that Trump is not fit to be president of the United States," says McAlester resident J.P. Scoggin.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert