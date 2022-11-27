Letter: I read your endorsements, then voted the opposite

I understand that the Tulsa World is left-leaning in a conservative city and state. My opinion on your endorsement roundup asking voters to vote with informed choices might have been presented in a different way.

Sometimes the media seems to think the general population cannot make educated decisions and your informed news reporters and editors are given the task of separating the misinformation from the truth.

I took your list of endorsements to vote with me. I had decided who I would vote for most of the time and when I was unsure, I voted the opposite of your endorsement.

