 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: I love the Owen Park splash pad, but not the litter people leave behind

  • 0

It’s always nice when the city of Tulsa turns on the water at the splash pads. The splash pad at Owen Park gets a lot of traffic, and it’s great to see children and adults enjoying this summer treat.

I find it sad and disheartening when I’m out on my daily morning walks by the one at Owen Park and find all kinds of trash, debris, shoes, clothes and soiled diapers that didn’t make it into the trash containers that are right here.

I wish people who use and enjoy the splash pads would pick up all their belongings and throw away any trash and not leave it for others to pick up.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Brace yourselves for more laws restricting freedoms

Letter: Brace yourselves for more laws restricting freedoms

"This court now tells women, once again, they cannot make decisions as to their own bodies, instead having to handle their personal, private affairs according to the whims of politicians, none of whom know them or have to live with the consequences," says Tulsa resident Richard Eagleton.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert