Letter: I love the Owen Park splash pad, but not the litter people leave behind

It’s always nice when the city of Tulsa turns on the water at the splash pads. The splash pad at Owen Park gets a lot of traffic, and it’s great to see children and adults enjoying this summer treat.

I find it sad and disheartening when I’m out on my daily morning walks by the one at Owen Park and find all kinds of trash, debris, shoes, clothes and soiled diapers that didn’t make it into the trash containers that are right here.

I wish people who use and enjoy the splash pads would pick up all their belongings and throw away any trash and not leave it for others to pick up.

