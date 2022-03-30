 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: I lost my wallet, and I'm grateful honest people helped me get it back

On a recent Saturday afternoon, I was in Walgreens at 51st Street and Sheridan Road. I had an old pair of pants on that I just wear around the house.

Upon leaving the store, my wallet did not go all the way down in my rear pocket and my wallet fell out on the street where my car had been parked.

When I was getting ready for bed that night, I went to remove my wallet from my pants. It was not there. I looked everywhere in the house and my car: no wallet.

The store had closed. I did not sleep well that night. I was not looking forward to have to get a new driver’s license since they are so hard get.

The next morning I went to Walgreens just to see if there was a possibility someone turned it in. It was a pleasant surprise: Someone picked up my wallet and took in to the store. The store manager held it for me.

He remembered me since I go in there often. I had $60 in it and the money was still there. There are a lot of good and honest people.

