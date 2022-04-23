 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: I like Luke Holland to succeed Jim Inhofe in the Senate

I had never heard of Luke Holland before U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe endorsed him.

After having spoken with Holland at length, I believe he stands head and shoulders above the other candidates.

Holland demonstrates conscience, courage and care for every American. He listens intently to the views of voters, especially when they are different from his.

Holland will work hard to strengthen our economy, national defense and social fabric. The stakes are too high to elect anyone other than a credible, competent U.S. senator.

Now more than ever we must seek to “restore the foundation of America,” as Holland consistently affirms.

I would be honored to have him represent my family’s interests in Washington. I like Holland. I bet you will, too.

I urge you to vote for him in the upcoming Republican primary.

