Letter: I have some questions about the 988 mental health line

The article announcing the implementation of a behavioral crisis 988 hotline (“Mental health line planned,” March 5) was exciting.

I have been involved mental health issues from my own and family members' experiences with mental illness. One of my siblings completed a suicide after dealing with an undiagnosed mental illness for 30 years.

I have some questions.

What will travel times be for crisis teams to "travel anywhere in the state?" Time is of the essence for persons in crisis.

How does faster access to provider appointments, but appointments that are three weeks out, mesh? A person in mental health crisis has more urgency than I do who just wants age spots to disappear.

Will strategically located psychiatric facilities with resources to support people in crisis be included? Just any general hospital without that capability won't do.

How is the service to be coordinated with 911 and police and fire services at the local level? Some mental health crises will require police intervention. The 988 line should minimize the need of 911 and police.

Will people with lived experience of mental health crises, the poor, people of color, and the marginalized have a role in determining how the local service be designed, implemented, evaluated and corrected?

There are many examples of professionally designed, top down, projects that have failed because consumers were not involved at every stage of development.

The 988 line is too important to not include consumer participation.

