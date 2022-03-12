 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: I have some questions about the 988 mental health line

  • 0

The article announcing the implementation of a behavioral crisis 988 hotline (“Mental health line planned,” March 5) was exciting.

I have been involved mental health issues from my own and family members' experiences with mental illness. One of my siblings completed a suicide after dealing with an undiagnosed mental illness for 30 years.

I have some questions.

What will travel times be for crisis teams to "travel anywhere in the state?" Time is of the essence for persons in crisis.

How does faster access to provider appointments, but appointments that are three weeks out, mesh? A person in mental health crisis has more urgency than I do who just wants age spots to disappear.

Will strategically located psychiatric facilities with resources to support people in crisis be included? Just any general hospital without that capability won't do.

People are also reading…

How is the service to be coordinated with 911 and police and fire services at the local level? Some mental health crises will require police intervention. The 988 line should minimize the need of 911 and police.

Will people with lived experience of mental health crises, the poor, people of color, and the marginalized have a role in determining how the local service be designed, implemented, evaluated and corrected?

There are many examples of professionally designed, top down, projects that have failed because consumers were not involved at every stage of development.

The 988 line is too important to not include consumer participation.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Time for people to reject the Republican Party

Letter: Time for people to reject the Republican Party

"Republicans like to equate their 'conservative' values with Christianity and faith, but in reality they have aligned themselves with elitist thinking which only aspires to 'conserve' the upper hand of a small powerful group over the needs and will of the people,"

Letter: What has happened to the Republican Party?

Letter: What has happened to the Republican Party?

"When Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with Trump to demonstrate support and unity for his country, what was Trump’s response? He demanded that Zelenskyy initiate an investigation of Biden and his family before the United States would provide support for Ukraine and its people," says Tulsa resident Bob Bianchini.

Letter: What other books need to be banned?

Letter: What other books need to be banned?

"Assuming that they might come up with a book of which the vast majority agrees should be banned, this group forgets that one of the best ways to get a child – particularly a teenager – to read something is to tell him or her that they cannot do so," writes Tulsa John Harlan.

Letter: Birth certificate legislation is immoral

Letter: Birth certificate legislation is immoral

"Though my family is now members of a large, non-denominational church movement which has many evangelical markers as tenets of faith, my heart has been broken by those who now bear that label as a militant slogan of superiority," writes Owasso resident Loni Capshew.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert