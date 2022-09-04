 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: I guess its time to give up Social Security and all the other program Democrats support

According to our Republican Senate nominee, Markwayne Mullin, our fight is with the Democrats who are trying to destroy our country.

So I guess things like Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the Rural Electrification Act – which provides electricity to rural America, soon to be help to deliver internet to rural areas – and other national programs sponsored by Democrats will have to be eliminated.

Also, things like the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System and the Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center in Oklahoma City, among other projects sponsored by Oklahoma Democrats, will have to go so the country will not be destroyed.

Oh, and Oklahoma will need to return about $7.2 billion in federal payments it received last year in excess of what we paid in so we will not contribute to our destruction.

