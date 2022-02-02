Letter: I don't understand why so many evangelicals are angry

I read part of the column on “angry evangelicals” (“Why are evangelicals so angry?” Jan. 9). I was prompted by a letter to the editor on Jan. 13.

I met Jackson Lahmeyer in June of last year. The Republican Women of Delaware County had arranged for him to speak at a local church. Out of curiosity, I went.

He is a Donald Trump follower. I think the visit in Grove was an unofficial opening of his campaign.

As for the anger out there, I still don’t understand it. I am reminded of an old phrase: “I’m angry as hell and I’m not going to stand for it!” But what is “it?”

I know Trump scares me. Gen. Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, read my mind when he said Trump all about power.

But still, why the anger?

