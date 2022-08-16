Letter: I don't have sympathy for Brittney Griner

Certainly, by any measure of justice and propriety, Brittney Griner’s sentence was unreasonably harsh. Of course, there was a time (1950s/1960s) it would have been much the same in this country.

Had then a foreign national broken our law, they would have been subject to similarly inhuman penalties (2-10 years jail time). And just as much there was nothing any other country could have done about it.

Aside from the injustice, there is what many think, but few dare mention: Griner, during the largest war in Europe since World War II, knowingly broke Russia’s law (however dubious a law it is).

It threw the United States in an uproar, and on the strength of public moral outrage – for we are so very morally superior – forces us to possibly give up an evil man or two, who in criminal and political value hardly compare to a basketball player who thought she could turn up her nose at “those fools in Russia.”

Alas, we know just who turned out the fool. Griner, at the worst time, has handed our enemy an ace. And so I have no sympathy, no matter Griner’s nationality.

