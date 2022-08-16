 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: I don't have sympathy for Brittney Griner

  • 0

Certainly, by any measure of justice and propriety, Brittney Griner’s sentence was unreasonably harsh. Of course, there was a time (1950s/1960s) it would have been much the same in this country.

Had then a foreign national broken our law, they would have been subject to similarly inhuman penalties (2-10 years jail time). And just as much there was nothing any other country could have done about it.

Aside from the injustice, there is what many think, but few dare mention: Griner, during the largest war in Europe since World War II, knowingly broke Russia’s law (however dubious a law it is).

It threw the United States in an uproar, and on the strength of public moral outrage – for we are so very morally superior – forces us to possibly give up an evil man or two, who in criminal and political value hardly compare to a basketball player who thought she could turn up her nose at “those fools in Russia.”

People are also reading…

Alas, we know just who turned out the fool. Griner, at the worst time, has handed our enemy an ace. And so I have no sympathy, no matter Griner’s nationality.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Oklahoma needs new U.S. senators

Letter: Oklahoma needs new U.S. senators

"What is the party platform these people represent, other than cutting Social Security, cutting Medicare, and raising taxes on low-and-middle-class Americans just to name a few items in the 11-point plan put forward by the leadership of the GOP?" asks Tulsa resident Tom Dial.

Letter: Brad Carson's arrival at TU good for school, city

Letter: Brad Carson's arrival at TU good for school, city

"Noting the ugly campus divide of the past decade-plus, (Brad Carson's) arrival as TU’s president could not have come at a more important time in not only the university’s history, but the city of Tulsa’s as well," says Tulsa resident Gary Peer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert