Letter: I am Greewood

I am the spirit of Greenwood. The massacre was the worst day in my history.
I was the mother who prayed and hid in the bathtub with her children. I was the old man shot in his doorway.
I was innocent people fleeing the destruction rolling up and down their streets.
I was those who wept over their lost family members and their next door neighbors.
I was anger, rage and fear. I waited for friends who never returned. I knew where the mass graves were.
I heard the stories, explanations and lies. Then I didn’t hear anything for a long time.
I am still here.
It will never be like it once was, but there is hope living in Greenwood now.
There are scars from the past, but healing is happening. I don’t hate anymore.
The spirit of Greenwood is about building, not tearing down. About justice and equality for all people.
Our dream is inclusive, not exclusive. There is a determination that the ignorance, hatred and racism, which marked this city’s culture in the 1920s, will not raise its specter ever again.
Can Tulsa see the dawning of a new era? If so, our nation will be impacted by things beyond their expectations and even their imaginations.
This city will be a beacon of restoration and unity.
I am the spirit of Greenwood. I am a part of you.
Feel my pulse, hear my heart. Let the oneness begin.
It will make all of us better.
