Letter: I am Greewood
I am the spirit of Greenwood. The massacre was the worst day in my history.

I was the mother who prayed and hid in the bathtub with her children. I was the old man shot in his doorway.

I was innocent people fleeing the destruction rolling up and down their streets.

I was those who wept over their lost family members and their next door neighbors.

I was anger, rage and fear. I waited for friends who never returned. I knew where the mass graves were.

I heard the stories, explanations and lies. Then I didn’t hear anything for a long time.

I am still here.

It will never be like it once was, but there is hope living in Greenwood now.

There are scars from the past, but healing is happening. I don’t hate anymore.

The spirit of Greenwood is about building, not tearing down. About justice and equality for all people.

Our dream is inclusive, not exclusive. There is a determination that the ignorance, hatred and racism, which marked this city’s culture in the 1920s, will not raise its specter ever again.

Can Tulsa see the dawning of a new era? If so, our nation will be impacted by things beyond their expectations and even their imaginations.

This city will be a beacon of restoration and unity.

I am the spirit of Greenwood. I am a part of you.

Feel my pulse, hear my heart. Let the oneness begin.

It will make all of us better.

