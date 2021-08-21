Letter: Hydrogen more dangerous as transportation fuel than fossil fuels

The Associated Press story published Aug. 14 about using hydrogen as a transportation fuel, completely ignores the hydrogen storage problem ("Hydrogen-powered vehicles: A realistic path to clean energy?").

Hydrogen is a very light gas at room temperature and pressure, with very low energy density.

To give any range to a vehicle, it has to be compressed to very high pressures on the order of 5,000 to 10,000 pounds per square inch.

Alternatively, it must be reduced to cryogenic temperature, well below liquid nitrogen temperatures.

Either high pressure storage or cryogenic storage pose substantial risks to the public, which far exceed the risks of gasoline or diesel fuel.

I agree with the writers who stated that water vapor, the effluent of hydrogen fuel cells, is harmless.

However, hysterical fear of climate change due to anthropogenic greenhouse gases is the only justification for expensive technology like fuel cells.